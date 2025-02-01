Talford scores 20 as Winthrop defeats Gardner-Webb 96-93

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 20 points as Winthrop beat Gardner-Webb 96-93 on Saturday. Talford also contributed…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 20 points as Winthrop beat Gardner-Webb 96-93 on Saturday.

Talford also contributed nine rebounds for the Eagles (15-9, 5-4 Big South Conference). Kasen Harrison shot 5 of 10 from the field and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. KJ Doucet and Nick Johnson both finished with 14 points.

Darryl Simmons II led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 4-5) with 40 points. Jamaine Mann added 20 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb. Shahar Lazar also put up nine points.

NEXT UP

Winthrop’s next game is Wednesday against Charleston Southern on the road, and Gardner-Webb visits UNC Asheville on Thursday.

