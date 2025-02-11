Talford and Winthrop host Radford

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 6-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-9, 7-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 6-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-9, 7-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Radford after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 105-95 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles are 14-1 in home games. Winthrop leads the Big South with 12.8 fast break points.

The Highlanders are 6-5 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Radford averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

Jarvis Moss is averaging 13.7 points for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.