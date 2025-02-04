Talford and Winthrop host Charleston Southern

Winthrop Eagles (15-9, 5-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (15-9, 5-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Charleston Southern after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 96-93 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 in home games. Charleston Southern is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is sixth in college basketball scoring 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Talford averaging 8.4.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charleston Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. RJ Johnson is averaging 19.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talford is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

