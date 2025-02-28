Tait-Jones scores 20 points, UC San Diego beats Cal State Northridge 77-71 for 10th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead UC San Diego over Cal…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead UC San Diego over Cal State Northridge 77-71 on Thursday night for its 10th straight win.

The Tritons (25-4, 15-2 Big West Conference) retain their one-game lead in the conference standings over UC Irvine, which beat Cal State Fullerton 76-51. Nordin Kapic scored 15 points and Hayden Gray had 13 for UCSD.

The Matadors (20-8, 12-5) were led by Keonte Jones, who recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. PJ Fuller added 14 points for CSU Northridge. Marcus Adams Jr. also had 14 points and two steals. The Matadors broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSD hosts Cal State Fullerton and CSU Northridge plays UC Santa Barbara at home.

