Syracuse takes on North Carolina following Starling’s 25-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on North Carolina after JJ Starling scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 91-84 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 9-5 at home. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

The Tar Heels are 7-6 in ACC play. North Carolina averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Tar Heels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is shooting 56.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

RJ Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.