Syracuse hosts Virginia following Lattimore’s 25-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (11-11, 3-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-12, 2-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays Syracuse after Latasha Lattimore scored 25 points in Virginia’s 77-74 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 5-6 in home games. Syracuse is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Syracuse averages 71.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 65.6 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Cavaliers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Wood is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Orange. Georgia Woolley is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Lattimore is averaging 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

