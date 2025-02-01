Syracuse hosts Lattimore and Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (11-11, 3-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-12, 2-7 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-11, 3-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-12, 2-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays Syracuse after Latasha Lattimore scored 25 points in Virginia’s 77-74 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange are 5-6 on their home court. Syracuse is the ACC leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.2.

The Cavaliers are 3-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Syracuse makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Virginia has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Georgia Woolley is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Lattimore is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

