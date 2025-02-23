Syracuse faces No. 11 Duke, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Syracuse Orange (10-16, 4-11 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-7, 11-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse Orange (10-16, 4-11 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-7, 11-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over No. 11 Duke.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-1 at home. Duke is 19-7 against opponents over .500.

The Orange are 4-11 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

Duke’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 11.2 more points per game (70.3) than Duke allows to opponents (59.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Donovan is averaging 6.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Toby Fournier is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kyra Wood is averaging 11.6 points and seven rebounds for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

