Syracuse faces No. 11 Duke on 3-game losing streak

Syracuse Orange (10-16, 4-11 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-7, 11-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse comes into the matchup against No. 11 Duke after losing three straight games.

The Blue Devils are 11-1 on their home court. Duke has a 19-7 record against teams above .500.

The Orange have gone 4-11 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Dominique Camp averaging 4.0.

Duke scores 74.9 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.7 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.2 points. Toby Fournier is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sophie Burrows averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Georgia Woolley is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

