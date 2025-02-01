Sydnor and Manhattan host Sacred Heart

Manhattan Jaspers (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Sacred Heart after Will Sydnor scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 76-55 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Pioneers are 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart leads the MAAC with 75.8 points and is shooting 44.8%.

The Jaspers have gone 5-5 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacred Heart scores 75.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 75.7 Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sydnor is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

