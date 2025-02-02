Sydnor and Manhattan host Sacred Heart

Manhattan Jaspers (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-12, 4-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Sacred Heart after Will Sydnor scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 76-55 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart is first in the MAAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Mekhi Conner averaging 5.8.

The Jaspers are 5-5 in conference games. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 7.3.

Sacred Heart is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The Pioneers and Jaspers meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Sydnor is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

