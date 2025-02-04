Swope and Saint Louis take down UMass 73-71

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Isaiah Swope made a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and scored 20 points as Saint…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Isaiah Swope made a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and scored 20 points as Saint Louis knocked off UMass 73-71 on Tuesday night.

Swope shot 8 for 18, including 4 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (14-9, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Kobe Johnson shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Minutemen (10-13, 5-5) were led by Jaylen Curry, who posted 16 points and two steals. UMass also got 14 points and 14 rebounds from Daniel Rivera. Daniel Hankins-Sanford also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Saint Louis went into halftime leading UMass 35-33. Swope scored 10 second-half points.

Up next for Saint Louis is a Friday matchup with Saint Joseph’s on the road, and UMass visits La Salle on Sunday.

