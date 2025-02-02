Swenson scores 20 as UCSB beats Long Beach State 85-54

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson had 20 points in UCSB’s 85-54 win over Long Beach State on…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson had 20 points in UCSB’s 85-54 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Swenson added five assists for the Gauchos (14-8, 6-5 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Deuce Turner went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Devin Askew led the way for the Beach (7-16, 3-8) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Kam Martin added 13 points for Long Beach State. Varick Lewis finished with six points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Beach.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UCSB visits Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State plays UC Davis at home.

