Swain’s 18 lead Xavier past Georgetown 74-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 18 points as Xavier beat Georgetown 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Swain had six rebounds for the Musketeers (14-9, 6-6 Big East Conference). Marcus Foster scored 17 points and added 13 rebounds. Zach Freemantle went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Micah Peavy finished with 27 points, four assists and two steals for the Hoyas (14-9, 5-7). Thomas Sorber added 17 points and two blocks for Georgetown. Malik Mack also had 13 points, eight assists and two steals.

Swain put up eight points in the first half for Xavier, which led 30-26 at halftime. Freemantle led Xavier with 12 points in the second half.

Xavier’s next game is Sunday against Villanova on the road. Georgetown hosts Seton Hall on Saturday.

