Sutton scores 36 points, grabs 12 rebounds to lead Omaha over South Dakota 93-85

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton’s 36 points and 12 rebounds led Omaha past South Dakota 93-85 on Saturday night.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton’s 36 points and 12 rebounds led Omaha past South Dakota 93-85 on Saturday night.

JJ White added 22 points and seven assists for the Mavericks (18-12, 12-3 Summit League). Lance Waddles scored 14 points.

Chase Forte led the Coyotes (17-12, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Quandre Bullock added 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota. Isaac Bruns had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Omaha is a Saturday matchup with Oral Roberts at home, and South Dakota visits North Dakota State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.