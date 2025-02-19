Sutton scores 22 in Omaha’s 78-66 victory over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marquel Sutton’s 22 points helped Omaha defeat Kansas City 78-66 on Wednesday night. Sutton shot…

Sutton shot 8 for 14 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (17-12, 11-3 Summit League). JJ White scored 20 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the foul line and added three steals. Isaac Ondekane had nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

The Kangaroos (11-17, 3-10) were led in scoring by Jamar Brown, who finished with 17 points, two steals and two blocks. Melvyn Ebonkoli added 13 points and three blocks for Kansas City. Babacar Diallo also had 13 points.

