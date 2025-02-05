Sundell scores 27 and leads No. 12 Kansas State over No. 9 TCU 59-50

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored a season-high 27 points, Jaelyn Glenn had 14 and No. 12 Kansas State…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored a season-high 27 points, Jaelyn Glenn had 14 and No. 12 Kansas State outlasted No. 9 TCU 59-50 on Wednesday night to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12 in a matchup of the conference leaders.

Sundell scored 15 of those 27 points in the third quarter after Kansas State (22-2, 10-1 Big 12) trailed by six at halftime.

Sedona Prince led TCU (21-3, 9-2) with 14 points and Hailey Van Lith added 11.

Both teams played a sloppy first half with Kansas State shooting under 30% and TCU having 11 turnovers. The two top scoring offenses in the Big 12 both struggled in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Kansas State outscored the Horned Frogs 32-20 in the paint.

Takeaways

TCU: It’s just their second loss to a ranked team this season and the Horned Frogs have now lost two of their last four games.

Kansas State: Despite playing without Ayoka Lee, the Wildcats continue to win games and now lead the Big 12 by themselves with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Key moment

Sundell made a turnaround jumper in the lane and was fouled as the Wildcats took a 41-36 lead in the closing moments of the third quarter.

Key stats

The 17 turnovers by TCU proved costly and was a bit of an anomaly for a team that averages just 11 per game this season. Kansas State scored 15 points off those mistakes.

Up next

TCU hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and Kansas State travels to No. 25 Oklahoma State the same day.

