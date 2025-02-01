Sundell leads No. 11 Kansas State against Kansas after 23-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-7, 4-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State visits Kansas after Serena Sundell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 87-79 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks are 9-3 on their home court. Kansas averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-1 against conference opponents. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 6.3.

Kansas averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Evans averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. S’Mya Nichols is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lee is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

