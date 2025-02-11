Sullinger leads Kent State against Central Michigan after 27-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-12, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8, 5-5 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-12, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8, 5-5 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -7; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Central Michigan after Jalen Sullinger scored 27 points in Kent State’s 76-75 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Flashes have gone 7-4 at home. Kent State averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Chippewas are 4-6 in conference play. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Jakobi Heady averaging 7.4.

Kent State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan scores 9.5 more points per game (74.4) than Kent State allows to opponents (64.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullinger is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 13.2 points. VonCameron Davis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Heady is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

