Sullinger leads Kent State against Central Michigan after 27-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-12, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8, 5-5 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Central Michigan after Jalen Sullinger scored 27 points in Kent State’s 76-75 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Flashes are 7-4 in home games. Kent State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Chippewas are 4-6 in conference matchups. Central Michigan averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Kent State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 9.5 more points per game (74.4) than Kent State allows to opponents (64.9).

The Golden Flashes and Chippewas square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 16.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Cayden Vasko averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

