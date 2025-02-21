Suder’s 22 lead Miami (OH) over Kent State 96-92 in OT

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored 22 points to lead Miami (OH) and Eian Elmer knocked down the game-winning…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored 22 points to lead Miami (OH) and Eian Elmer knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in the overtime as the RedHawks took down Kent State 96-92 on Friday night.

Suder had five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (20-7, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Elmer shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Brant Byers shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Flashes (18-9, 8-6) were led in scoring by Delrecco Gillespie, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Sullinger added 20 points, four assists and two steals for Kent State. Cian Medley finished with 16 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Flashes.

Byers scored 10 points in the first half for Miami (OH), who led 44-41 at the break. Miami (OH) was outscored by three points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 82-82. Elmer paced Miami (OH) with six points in the overtime including their game-winner.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Miami (OH) hosts Northern Illinois and Kent State hosts Toledo.

