Stubbs and Utah State host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (17-5, 9-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-19, 1-8 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts UNLV after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 21 points in Utah State’s 78-66 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies are 1-7 on their home court. Utah State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 9-1 in MWC play. UNLV is fifth in the MWC giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Utah State averages 64.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 62.4 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Rebels. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

