Strickland scores 20, Western Michigan downs Buffalo 97-64

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Markhi Strickland scored 16 of his 20 points before halftime in Western Michigan’s 97-64 win against Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Strickland went 9 of 13 from the field for the Broncos (9-17, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). Javaughn Hannah added 18 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had three steals. Donovan Williams had 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Brayden Jackson finished with 14 points for the Bulls (8-18, 3-10). Tim Oboh added nine points for Buffalo. Anquan Boldin Jr. also recorded eight points.

Western Michigan extended its lead to 73-34 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Chansey Willis Jr. scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams play on Saturday. Western Michigan hosts Central Michigan and Buffalo travels to play Ball State.

