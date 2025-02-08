Strachan leads CSU Fullerton against UC Davis after 24-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-17, 3-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 8-4 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-17, 3-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 8-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays UC Davis after Emily Strachan scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 65-61 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies are 9-3 on their home court. UC Davis leads the Big West with 14.3 assists per game led by Sydney Burns averaging 2.9.

The Titans have gone 3-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 10.2 assists per game led by Aaliyah Stanton averaging 2.0.

UC Davis averages 67.8 points, 5.6 more per game than the 62.2 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 32.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Mazatlan Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stanton is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

