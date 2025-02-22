Stony Brook visits Campbell, looks to break road slide

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-13, 6-7 CAA) at Campbell Camels (15-10, 8-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-13, 6-7 CAA) at Campbell Camels (15-10, 8-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hits the road against Campbell looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Camels have gone 10-1 in home games. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Audrey Fuller leads the Camels with 5.3 boards.

The Seawolves are 6-7 in conference games. Stony Brook has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

Campbell scores 63.9 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 59.4 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Camels and Seawolves square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 9.7 points. Gianni Boone is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Breauna Ware is averaging 12.8 points for the Seawolves. Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.