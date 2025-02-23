Stony Brook plays Campbell on 6-game road skid

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-13, 6-7 CAA) at Campbell Camels (15-10, 8-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-13, 6-7 CAA) at Campbell Camels (15-10, 8-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to end its six-game road losing streak when the Seawolves take on Campbell.

The Camels are 10-1 on their home court.

The Seawolves are 6-7 in conference play. Stony Brook is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Campbell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 57.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 58.8 Campbell gives up.

The Camels and Seawolves match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Seawolves. Breauna Ware is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.