Stony Brook hosts Hofstra after Davis’ 28-point performance

Hofstra Pride (13-16, 5-11 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-23, 2-14 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -6.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Stony Brook after Cruz Davis scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 78-65 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Seawolves have gone 3-9 in home games. Stony Brook gives up 74.8 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Pride are 5-11 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks eighth in the CAA with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 8.1.

Stony Brook makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Hofstra’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Andre Snoddy is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

