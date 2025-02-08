Stonehill plays LIU following Semona’s 20-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 4-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (11-15, 7-4 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-12, 4-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (11-15, 7-4 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces LIU after Louie Semona scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 71-63 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks are 6-4 on their home court. LIU is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks are 4-5 in conference play. Stonehill is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

LIU is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 69.5 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.2 LIU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Todd Brogna is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Semona is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

