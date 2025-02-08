Stonehill hosts LIU after Legions’ 23-point game

Long Island Sharks (6-17, 3-7 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-12, 5-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (6-17, 3-7 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-12, 5-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Stonehill after Sirviva Legions scored 23 points in LIU’s 80-79 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 5-4 in home games. Stonehill is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 3-7 against NEC opponents. LIU is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Stonehill scores 63.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 66.5 LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Sharks meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Legions is averaging 14.2 points for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

