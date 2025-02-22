Stonehill faces Cent. Conn. St. following Hayward’s 20-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-17, 7-5 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-12, 9-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-17, 7-5 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-12, 9-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Sharn Hayward scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 77-64 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-4 in home games. Stonehill leads the NEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Brooke Paquette averaging 4.8.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

Stonehill averages 64.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 66.7 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St.’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The Skyhawks and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayward is averaging 16.4 points for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Kenefick is averaging 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

