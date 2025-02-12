Stokes, Missouri State Bears take on the Southern Illinois Salukis

Missouri State Bears (18-5, 10-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-17, 2-10 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (18-5, 10-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-17, 2-10 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Southern Illinois in MVC action Thursday.

The Salukis have gone 2-8 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 10-2 against MVC opponents. Missouri State scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Southern Illinois scores 59.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 61.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is scoring 15.2 points per game with 13.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 31.7% over the last 10 games.

Lacy Stokes is averaging 12.2 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Bears. Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.