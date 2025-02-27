Stokes leads Missouri State against Murray State after 20-point performance

Missouri State Bears (22-5, 14-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (18-7, 12-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (22-5, 14-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (18-7, 12-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Murray State after Lacy Stokes scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 82-79 victory against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers have gone 10-2 in home games. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Bears are 14-2 against conference opponents. Missouri State is 5-1 in one-possession games.

Murray State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Missouri State averages 74.0 points per game, 0.3 more than the 73.7 Murray State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists. Katelyn Young is averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

