Stokes leads Missouri State against Murray State after 20-point game

Missouri State Bears (22-5, 14-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (18-7, 12-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (22-5, 14-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (18-7, 12-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Murray State after Lacy Stokes scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 82-79 win over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers are 10-2 in home games. Murray State scores 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Bears are 14-2 in conference games. Missouri State ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Murray State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Murray State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is averaging 21.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Ava Learn is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Stokes is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.