Stojakovic and the California Golden Bears host conference foe Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-12, 3-7 ACC) at California Golden Bears (11-10, 4-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Andrej Stojakovic and Cal host Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Syracuse in ACC play.

The Golden Bears are 9-3 in home games. Cal averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Orange are 3-7 in conference play. Syracuse is fifth in the ACC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Lampkin averaging 8.9.

Cal’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Orange square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lampkin is scoring 10.3 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

