Stirtz scores 30, Drake knocks off Southern Illinois 75-65

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz’s 30 points led Drake over Southern Illinois 75-65 on Saturday.

Stirtz had five assists for the Bulldogs (20-2, 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tavion Banks scored 21 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Daniel Abreu had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Salukis (10-13, 5-7) were led by Kennard Davis, who recorded 22 points. Ali Abdou Dibba added 20 points and three steals for Southern Illinois. Damien Mayo Jr. finished with nine points.

Drake entered halftime up 28-27. Stirtz paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Stirtz’s 3-pointer with 11:58 remaining in the second half gave Drake the lead for good at 45-44.

NEXT UP

Drake’s next game is Tuesday against Murray State on the road, and Southern Illinois visits Evansville on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

