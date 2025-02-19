Stirtz, Drake Bulldogs to host Kancleris and the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (16-11, 8-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (23-3, 13-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (16-11, 8-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (23-3, 13-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Modestas Kancleris and UIC visit Bennett Stirtz and Drake on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 at home. Drake is fifth in the MVC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Stirtz averaging 8.5.

The Flames are 8-8 in conference play. UIC averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Drake averages 71.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 74.0 UIC allows. UIC averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Mitch Mascari is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sasa Ciani is averaging 10.7 points and eight rebounds for the Flames. Filip Skobalj is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.