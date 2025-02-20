Stillwell and the Milwaukee Panthers visit conference foe Youngstown State

Milwaukee Panthers (18-9, 11-5 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-10, 12-5 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (18-9, 11-5 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-10, 12-5 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of Horizon League teams.

The Penguins have gone 8-4 in home games. Youngstown State has an 8-8 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 11-5 in conference play. Milwaukee is the best team in the Horizon League scoring 17.7 fast break points per game.

Youngstown State averages 77.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 72.0 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee scores 8.4 more points per game (79.4) than Youngstown State allows to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is averaging 15 points for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.