Stewart and Sacred Heart host Siena

Siena Saints (11-14, 6-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Siena Saints (11-14, 6-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Siena after Amiri Stewart scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 99-90 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pioneers have gone 6-4 at home. Sacred Heart ranks second in the MAAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Stewart averaging 6.0.

The Saints are 6-8 against conference opponents. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Doty averaging 1.7.

Sacred Heart averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Siena gives up. Siena’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Mekhi Conner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justice Shoats is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Saints. Doty is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

