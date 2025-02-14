Stevenson, Grambling Tigers to host McClain and the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 7-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-16, 5-6 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern Tigers (10-14, 7-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-16, 5-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Grambling in SWAC action Saturday.

The Grambling Tigers are 4-4 in home games. Grambling allows 69.7 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 7-4 in conference play. Texas Southern is third in the SWAC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 6.1.

Grambling is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 11.7 points for the Grambling Tigers. Antwan Barnett is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.