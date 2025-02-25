Stetson visits Jacksonville on 4-game road slide

Stetson Hatters (8-22, 6-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (17-12, 11-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (8-22, 6-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (17-12, 11-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Hatters visit Jacksonville.

The Dolphins are 9-3 on their home court. Jacksonville is third in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 3.0.

The Hatters are 6-11 against ASUN opponents. Stetson averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Wood is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 12.1 points. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hatters: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

