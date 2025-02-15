Stetson plays FGCU after Thomas’ 23-point performance

Stetson Hatters (14-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (22-3, 13-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (14-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (22-3, 13-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits FGCU after Cameron Thomas scored 23 points in Stetson’s 68-63 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles are 14-1 on their home court. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN scoring 71.3 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Hatters have gone 8-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Diawana Carter-Hartley averaging 4.9.

FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 17.4 points. Carter-Hartley is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.