Stetson plays Austin Peay on 3-game road skid

Stetson Hatters (7-19, 5-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-15, 6-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson travels to Austin Peay looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Governors have gone 7-4 in home games. Austin Peay gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Hatters are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 4.8.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Austin Peay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Wood is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 12.2 points. Mehki is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

