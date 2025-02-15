Sterling Young scores 28 to help Florida A&M secure 76-71 victory over Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young finished with 28 points to lead Florida A&M to a 76-71 victory over Jackson…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young finished with 28 points to lead Florida A&M to a 76-71 victory over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Young shot 8 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (11-12, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Milton Matthews totaled 15 points and five rebounds. Jordan Chatman hit four 3-pointers and scored 14.

Shannon Grant led the Tigers (8-17, 8-4) with 14 points. Romelle Mansel had 10 points and six rebounds. Daeshun Ruffin also scored 10.

