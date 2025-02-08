Staveskie scores 30 as Cleveland State beats Milwaukee 77-60

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tahj Staveskie’s 30 points led Cleveland State over Milwaukee 77-60 on Saturday night. Staveskie shot 11 of…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tahj Staveskie’s 30 points led Cleveland State over Milwaukee 77-60 on Saturday night.

Staveskie shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Vikings (18-7, 12-2 Horizon League). Tevin Smith scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Dylan Arnett shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Panthers (16-9, 9-5) were led by AJ McKee, who recorded 17 points. Milwaukee also got 15 points and six rebounds from Kentrell Pullian. Faizon Fields had 11 points.

Up next for Cleveland State is a Wednesday matchup with Robert Morris at home, and Milwaukee hosts Wright State on Friday.

