Stanton and the CSU Fullerton Titans host conference foe UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (14-11, 8-7 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-18, 5-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays UCSB in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Titans have gone 4-7 in home games. CSU Fullerton is sixth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva Levingston averaging 2.0.

The Gauchos are 8-7 in Big West play. UCSB is fifth in the Big West allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 38.7% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 40.0% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Burke is averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

