Stanford takes on SMU following Raynaud’s 23-point game

SMU Mustangs (21-7, 12-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (18-10, 10-7 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

SMU Mustangs (21-7, 12-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (18-10, 10-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays SMU after Maxime Raynaud scored 23 points in Stanford’s 78-60 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cardinal have gone 15-2 at home. Stanford is fifth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Raynaud averaging 2.9.

The Mustangs have gone 12-5 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Stanford’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SMU gives up. SMU has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chuck Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Cross is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.