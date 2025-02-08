Stanford hosts NC State following Hill’s 20-point game

NC State Wolfpack (9-13, 2-9 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-8, 7-5 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolfpack (9-13, 2-9 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-8, 7-5 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -6.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Stanford after Marcus Hill scored 20 points in NC State’s 74-62 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 12-2 in home games. Stanford averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 2-9 against ACC opponents. NC State scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Stanford is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 20.2 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Hill is averaging 12.9 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.5 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.