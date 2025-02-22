Stanford hosts Cal following Wilkinson’s 25-point showing

California Golden Bears (12-14, 5-10 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 8-7 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (12-14, 5-10 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Stanford after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 25 points in Cal’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinal have gone 13-2 at home. Stanford has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-10 against ACC opponents. Cal leads the ACC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 2.9.

Stanford scores 74.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 75.7 Cal allows. Cal averages 74.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 71.8 Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sissoko is averaging 7.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.