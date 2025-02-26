Stanford and Temple knock off South Florida 73-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zion Stanford got a second chance after having his initial shot blocked to hit the game-winner as…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zion Stanford got a second chance after having his initial shot blocked to hit the game-winner as time expired and racked up 25 points to lead Temple past South Florida 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Stanford also contributed eight rebounds for the Owls (15-14, 7-9 American Athletic Conference). Matteo Picarelli shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to add 11 points. Aiden Tobiason shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. The Owls snapped a six-game slide.

Jamille Reynolds finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (13-16, 6-10). South Florida also got 12 points from Jimmie Williams. Jayden Reid also had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.