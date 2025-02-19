St. Thomas visits UMKC after Contreras’ 33-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-11, 6-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-17, 6-6 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-11, 6-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-17, 6-6 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on St. Thomas after Alayna Contreras scored 33 points in UMKC’s 109-88 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos are 6-5 in home games. UMKC ranks third in the Summit in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Elauni Bennett leads the Kangaroos with 6.2 boards.

The Tommies are 6-6 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 4.4.

UMKC’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 72.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the 67.6 UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Tommies square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 16.1 points. Emani Bennett is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amber Scalia is averaging 15.2 points for the Tommies. Jade Hill is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

